You muggin' me off? Danny Dyer to narrate HILARIOUS penguin Love Island spoof

Danny Dyer to narrate HILARIOUS penguin Love Island spoof
We're not making it up - this is ACTUALLY happening.
Danny Dyer is showing support for his Love Island star daughter Dani in the most unlikely way possible – by getting involved in a penguin series based on the reality dating show.
The EastEnders star, whose 22-year-old daughter is among the hopeful singletons in ITV2’s Love Island this year, has joined forces with Chessington World of Adventures Resort for the hilarious spoof.
The theme park and zoo debuted the first episode of Penguin Love Island, a four-part mini-series, on Tuesday. The next episode will be narrated by the Mick Carter actor.
Dyer said: “I do love a penguin, me.
“So when me and the kids was feeding them at Chessington I couldn’t help but get involved in all the capers. Beautiful!”
Dyer will document the relationships of Chessington’s resident Humboldt penguins, who have thrown caution to the wind and decided that mating for life is not for them.
Penguin Love Island is available to watch on the Chessington World of Adventures social media accounts.
Meanwhile, fans of Love Island have been sharing memes based on Dyer’s potential reaction to his daughter’s exploits in the programme’s idyllic villa.
Dani is currently coupled up with pen salesman Jack, who has revealed he cheated on his last two girlfriends.
Many of the memes include what Dyer would think of Jack, while others have called for a special Gogglebox episode of him watching the raunchy show.
