Calum Best is busy reminiscing about Celebrity Love Island from 2005 and it's HILARIOUS

Calum is busy posting throwbacks to the original series of the show.

As a new series of Love Island returns to grip the nation, Calum Best is here to remind us that the show that we know and love is not the first incarnation of the dating series.

In fact it first started on ITV in 2005 as Celebrity Love Island, when familiar faces such as Best, Paul Danan, Abi Titmuss and Rebecca Loos tried to find love in Fiji.

The promos from Love Island 2005 are giving me a stress migraine pic.twitter.com/4tAJDEaIJB — Jade Hayden (@JadeHayden) June 4, 2018

It was eventually won by TV star Jayne Middlemiss and former Westlife bodyguard Fran Cosgrave.

The second series saw the word “celebrity” dropped from the show’s title, when Best returned to the show as a late arrival and won alongside Bianca Gascoigne.

Funny to think most post-millennials have never seen the original Love Island from 2005. pic.twitter.com/H1MRFX0C1o — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) May 30, 2018

Other stars to appear in the second series included former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole, former Boyzone star Shane Lynch and glamour model Alicia Douvall.

Best has shared his promotional photograph from the show on Twitter, alongside a recent picture, writing: “Celeb Love Island 2005 and 13 years later.”

Celeb Love Island 2005 😂 and 13 years later . pic.twitter.com/VKVEEnvl4d — Calum Best Official (@CalumBest) June 5, 2018

He also posted another shot taken on Fiji in 2005.

The show was axed after the 2006 series but returned in 2015 on ITV2 in the format we now know and love.

Watch Love Island on 3e and 3player.

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e





© Press Association 2018