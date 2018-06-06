Six Blue Peter hosts pictured together again with no sticky-back plastic

Peter Duncan planted a kiss on the cheek of Mark Curry in one of the snaps.

Here’s one we made earlier – six Blue Peter presenters have reunited on stage for the first time.

Ex-Blue Peter hosts Mark Curry, Peter Duncan, Janet Ellis, Peter Purves, Valerie Singleton and Tim Vincent are preparing to appear on stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

And Duncan planted a kiss on Curry’s cheek in one of the snaps from their photoshoot.

Blue Peter launched in 1958. The TV institution celebrates its 60th anniversary in October.

Peter Duncan, Tim Vincent Janet Ellis, Mark Curry and Peter Purves (Nick Rutter/PA)

Presenter Vincent, who is producing the play with the Cahoots Theatre Company, said: “Once Seen On Blue Peter takes place backstage at a fictional 2018 TV awards ceremony, where an elite group of the 37 Blue Peter presenters from over the decades have been summoned to jointly collect a lifetime achievement award.

“But things don’t go according to plan… with hilarious results. There will be lots of film clips, rivalries and surprises. It’s a very funny nostalgic insight into an iconic show but from the viewpoint of the presenters.”

The play has been penned by Olivier Award-winning Tim Whitnall, whose one-man play Morecambe, about comedian Eric Morecambe, premiered at the 2009 Edinburgh Festival before transferring to the West End.

Directed by Olivier-Award nominated Ian Talbot, Once Seen On Blue Peter will be on show at the Assembly Ballroom, Edinburgh, from August 4 to 26.

