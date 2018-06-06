Pregnant Vogue Williams HITS BACK at 'fat-shaming' trolls

Pregnant TV star Vogue Williams has hit back at online trolls who have “fat-shamed” her.

The model, who is expecting her first child with fiance and reality star Spencer Matthews, said she is looking forward to getting even larger.

I actually just have to laugh at the people fat shaming me. I’m seven months PREGNANT, the online world is a nasty little place. Myself and my larger body are very happy and look forward to getting even bigger ☺️ — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) June 6, 2018

Bumpity bump!!! I thought I’d hate wearing a bikini when I had a big bump, I’ve actually loved dressing it now it’s bigger or not dressing it in this picture 😳 pic.twitter.com/0r8eSAypPR — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) June 3, 2018

The couple announced they were expecting in March when Williams told Hello! magazine: “We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like ‘Wow’.

I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby! Being with you @spencermatthews is the best thing that has ever happened to me, you are the dream ❤️👶❤️ @hellomag pic.twitter.com/c5CvkhEUuW — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) March 18, 2018

“Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it’s still like ‘Oh my God!’ It’s such exciting news.”

Matthews said: “I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid.

I’m getting him back today after a week apart ❤️❤️❤️ @spencermatthews pic.twitter.com/axz0LZkRaX — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) May 1, 2018

“Because we had already begun to try. So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news.

“We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed.”





