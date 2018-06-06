Ocean's 8 movie sparks mixed reviews

6th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The spin-off of the Ocean's blockbusters is directed by Gary Ross.

Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna attend the world premiere of Ocean's (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

An all-female cast sparkled at the Ocean’s 8 world premiere – but reviews for the film were less than glittering.

The spin-off of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s blockbusters features an all-female leading cast, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.

Gigi Hadid and Anna Wintour also attended the premiere in New York.

Rihanna at the world premiere (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rihanna at the world premiere of Ocean’s 8 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney described the movie, directed by Gary Ross, as a “self-satisfied exercise that’s only occasionally as much fun as it thinks it is”.

While “the whole point of rebuilding the glamorous crime caper around women is to make them different”, some of the characters are simply treated as “female clones” of George Clooney and and Brad Pitt’s alter-egos from the earlier films, he said.

Gigi Hadid at the film premiere (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Gigi Hadid at the Ocean’s 8 premiere (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee wrote: “The lifeless direction, the unrefined script, the underwhelming cameos, the distinct lack of fizz – there’s a slapdash nature to the assembly of Ocean’s 8 that makes it feel like the result of a rushed, often careless process.

“It’s made watchable thanks to the cast but star power alone cannot mask creative inadequacy.”

Manohla Dargis, of the New York Times, was more positive, writing that “the movie goes down relatively easy” and that it “sounds and narratively unwinds like the previous instalments, but without the same easy snap or visual allure”.

Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of Ocean’s 8 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of Ocean’s 8 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Vanity Fair’s Richard Dawson wrote that “there’s no disaster here” but “I do wish Ocean’s 8 were a little more than fun”.

Sarah Paulson attends the world premiere of Ocean’s 8 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sarah Paulson attends the world premiere of Ocean’s 8 in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He praised “a sterling cast”, particularly Bullock who, “with restrained humour”, never sinks “into the ring-a-ding smugness that often tainted the earlier Ocean’s movies”.

Ocean’s 8 opens in the UK on June 18.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Comedian Michael McIntyre 'fine' after being robbed by moped thugs

Comedian Michael McIntyre 'fine' after being robbed by moped thugs
Get to know the biggest and best designers in the fashion industry right now

Get to know the biggest and best designers in the fashion industry right now
BBC to leave its famous Maida Vale studios

BBC to leave its famous Maida Vale studios

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
Katie Taylors dad Pete in serious condition after shooting at gym

Katie Taylors dad Pete in serious condition after shooting at gym
Love Island star announces SHOCK pregnancy

Love Island star announces SHOCK pregnancy
Going green with your household cleaning products could be easier than you think

Going green with your household cleaning products could be easier than you think