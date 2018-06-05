Sixth series of Orange Is The New Black will see prisoners leave Litchfield

5th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The show will return to Netflix in July.

Orange Is The New Black will return for a sixth series on July 27, Netflix has announced.

A teaser video posted on the show’s Twitter page hints that the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary will leave the prison behind in the new episodes.

The short clip shows a deserted prison with orange gas being pumped in.

A Department of Corrections bus can be seen driving away through the window.

The video is captioned: “Bye bye, Litch.”

The fifth series of the hit show unfolded over the course of a few days following an inmate takeover of the prison.

It followed directly on from the death of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) in a jailhouse brawl that echoed the choking death of Eric Garner, which prompted Black Lives Matter protests.

