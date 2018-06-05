Big Brother star Josie Gibson learns baby's gender live on TV

The TV star was over the moon when she heard she was going to have a little boy.

Reality TV star Josie Gibson screeched with delight when she learned she is pregnant with a boy live on television.

The former Big Brother champion, who is expecting her first child, appeared on ITV’s Loose Women and had a scan during the broadcast to learn her baby’s gender.

Reacting to the news, Gibson said: “I knew it, I knew it.

“My partner’s going to be over the moon… I feel lovely.”

The 33-year-old TV star, who had a miscarriage in November last year, was handed a bunch of blue balloons.

She said she is considering the names Diggory or Jack for her son, adding: “I like old fashioned names.”

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, who stood beside Gibson while she had the scan, joked that she is “not sure they’ll thank you for that one”, referring to Diggory as a potential name.

Earlier in the episode, Gibson had said she thought she was going to have a girl because her bump was quite small.

She said, of expecting her first child: “I’ve never felt richer.

“When you wake up in a morning and you’re excited to be alive, that’s pure wealth, that’s proper, proper wealth that is.”

Josie Gibson winning Big Brother in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

Gibson, who is in a relationship with long-time friend Terry, a property developer, revealed in early May that they are expecting a baby.

She was around five months into the pregnancy at the time.

Gibson is best known for winning the 2010 series of Big Brother, and then the Ultimate Big Brother series later that year.

She is also known for losing weight and releasing fitness DVDs, and for appearing on other TV programmes, including The Jump.

© Press Association 2018