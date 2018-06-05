TV veteran named nation's favourite soap extra

A TV veteran who has appeared as a policeman on Hollyoaks, Holby City, Coronation Street and Casualty has been named the nation’s favourite soap extra.

Colin Murtagh was presented with his prize by Coronation Street star Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, after being voted for by the public from a shortlist of five nominees.

Antony Cotton with Colin Murtagh (Paul Tonge)

The award was launched by online casino PlayOJO in a bid to address the lack of acknowledgement for supporting artists.

Murtagh said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won this award and I am over the moon that the public have voted for me.

“I would like to thank PlayOJO for recognising my work and the work of all supporting artists and I look forward to many more enjoyable years playing a variety of roles in TV and film.”

Colin Murtagh in Coronation Street (Colin Murtagh)

Cotton added: “I see every day the level of enthusiasm and hard work supporting artists bring to the set, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to acknowledge them for the great work they do.”

Colin Murtagh with Antony Cotton (Paul Tonge)

Murtagh beat Ulric Browne, who is best known for playing market trader Winston on EastEnders since 1986, and Adam Bease, who has appeared as Dirk in Corrie’s Underworld knicker factory for more than ten years.

He also defeated Joel David and Maureen Seaberg, who are the longest serving married couple on Coronation Street, having first appeared as extras on the cobbles in 1973.

Also in the running was Gemma Jones, 38, who has been an extra on Hollyoaks since she was 17, first as a barmaid in The Dog In The Pond until the pub burned down, then as an employee at Il Gnosh restaurant, until that also burned down. She is now a nurse in Hollyoaks Hospital.

