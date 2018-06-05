Roseanne star Sara Gilbert still backs show's cancellation

5th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Gilbert, an executive producer on the rebooted series, says it is sad to see how the show ended.

Sara Gilbert says she is saddened about how Roseanne ended, but still supports ABC’s decision to cancel the show over Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet.

Gilbert said, while hosting the CBS daytime show The Talk, that Roseanne “has always been about diversity, love and inclusion”.

The comments expanded on Gilbert’s statement last week about the show’s cancellation.

She also said a lot of people have been hurt as a result of Roseanne Barr’s tweet, which likened former President Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet Of The Apes.

Kantar Media says Roseanne earned an estimated $45 million (£34 million) in advertising revenue for ABC through its recent nine episode run.

© Press Association 2018

