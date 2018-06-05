Roseanne star Sara Gilbert still backs show's cancellation

Gilbert, an executive producer on the rebooted series, says it is sad to see how the show ended.

Sara Gilbert says she is saddened about how Roseanne ended, but still supports ABC’s decision to cancel the show over Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet.

Gilbert said, while hosting the CBS daytime show The Talk, that Roseanne “has always been about diversity, love and inclusion”.

The comments expanded on Gilbert’s statement last week about the show’s cancellation.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

She also said a lot of people have been hurt as a result of Roseanne Barr’s tweet, which likened former President Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet Of The Apes.

Kantar Media says Roseanne earned an estimated $45 million (£34 million) in advertising revenue for ABC through its recent nine episode run.

