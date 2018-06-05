Fiona Bruce: I have a fair dose of working mother's guilt

The newsreader and Antiques Roadshow host said she judges her parenting skills against her late mother's.

Fiona Bruce has said she has “a fair dose of working mother’s guilt” and has wondered whether it would have been better for her children if she was at home.

The newsreader and Antiques Roadshow host is mum to Sam, 20, and Mia, 16, with her husband Nigel Sharrocks.

Bruce, 54, told Radio Times magazine that she sometimes judges herself against her own mother, who died in 2011.

She said: “We had very different lives. She stopped working when she had her first child (I am the youngest of three) and never went back. I’m not sure she had any desire to.

“My parents’ set-up was very traditional, whereas that’s not the life I’ve chosen to lead.

“I have two children and I do judge my parenting skills against hers and often find myself falling short.”

The presenter continued: “She was always there, but I’m not.

“We have had the same nanny for 20 years and that has made so much of my working life possible.

“But I do have a fair dose of working mother’s guilt. Would it have been better for my children had I been at home all the time? I don’t know. I’ve asked them and they say no!”

