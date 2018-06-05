Emily Maitlis: I had enormous sympathy for Theresa May over Grenfell

5th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter spoke about the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Emily Maitlis has said she had sympathy for Theresa May when she interviewed her about the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, despite giving her a tough time.

The Prime Minister was questioned by the BBC presenter in the aftermath of the atrocity.

Maitlis, who volunteered by sorting donations before presenting Newsnight from the scene, said of the interview: “Friends told me it was the angriest they had ever seen me.”

She told Radio Times magazine: “Let me say here, for the record, that actually I had enormous sympathy for Theresa May that day.

“She looked spent and exhausted a week after a failed election, a summer of terrorism and tragedy on this inconceivable scale.

“The reason I went so hard that day was because – I think – I had heard and seen the anger first hand. This was no longer an intellectual exercise.”

She added: “Survivors were turning up, shell-shocked and looking for someone to tell them what to do, where to go. There were very few people in authority there.

This week’s Radio Times magazine cover (Radio Times).

“That day was powered by volunteers – amazing people who got their act together when no-one else seemed to have a clue what to do.”

Maitlis said that the tragedy “horrified and disturbed me for many nights to come.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning