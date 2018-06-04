Viewers cringe as women shun doctor on Love Island

4th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The woman Alex George was coupled up with swapped him for someone else.

Alex George

Love Island viewers were left cringing when one of the male hopefuls failed to catch the eye of any of the ladies.

Alex George, a doctor taking some time away from A&E to find love in the villa, had a rough start in the competition when host Caroline Flack told the contestants to couple up for the first time.

The women were supposed to step forward to indicate their interest in the men.

But when George turned up, they all remained firmly rooted in position.

He then picked stewardess Laura Anderson but she traded him in for Wes Nelson at the first opportunity.

Fans watching the ITV2 series were mortified watching the doctor get passed over.

“Oh no the cringe is real, poor Alex” said one person on Twitter, while many others tweeted: “Justice for Alex.”

“I feel so embarrassed for Alex,” said another.

One viewer had some words of wisdom for George, assuring him: “Alex, don’t you worry – I was single for 4 years. Your time will come.”

© Press Association 2018

