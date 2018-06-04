Dani Dyer labelled 'the new Marcel' by Love Island viewers

The 21-year-old said she wanted to get telling people about her dad 'out the way'.

Dani Dyer has been labelled “the new Marcel” by Love Island viewers, after she name-dropped her dad Danny Dyer within a few hours of entering the villa.

The barmaid, 21, told fellow contestant Jack Fincham that she was the daughter of the EastEnders star, saying she wanted to “get it out the way”.

It reminded viewers of former contestant Marcel Somerville, who spent a large part of the 2017 series telling everyone that he was in the group Blazin’ Squad.

Discussing her ambitions, Dyer told Fincham: “I’ve always wanted to do acting.

“My dad’s an actor. Having that in your family, when you’re on set, it was weird for me, being brought up with it, I thought ‘I like this’.”

Marcel Somerville spent a large part of the 2017 series telling everyone that he was in the group Blazin’ Squad (Ian West/PA)

She continued: “My dad… let’s just get it out the way. My dad’s Danny Dyer.”

Viewers thought Dyer’s revelation was hilarious and said she was going to be the Marcel of the new series.

“There it is, Dani has already mentioned her dad is Danny dyer, let’s welcome the the new marcel to the villa,” one person said on Twitter.

There it is, Dani has already mentioned her dad is Danny dyer, let’s welcome the the new marcel to the villa #LoveIsland — Nicky Grimstead 🧢 (@NGrimstead) June 4, 2018

“Wow Dani Dyers ‘ma dad is Danny Dyer’ is the 2018 version of Marcel with his Blazing Squad,” said another.

Wow Dani Dyers "ma dad is Danny Dyer" is the 2018 version of Marcel with his Blazing Squad 🤣🤣🤣#LoveIsland — Leah Crellin (@LeahClem) June 4, 2018

Another tweeted: “Taking over Marcel’s record, Dani dyer reveals her dad is in fact Danny dyer in just 21 minutes.”

Taking over Marcel’s record, Dani dyer reveals her dad is in fact Danny dyer in just 21 minutes #loveisland — officialazee (@officialazee) June 4, 2018

