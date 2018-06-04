Woody Allen: I should be poster face for #MeToo movement

4th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

He spoke during an interview with Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata.

Woody Allen has said he should be the face of the #MeToo movement in terms of what to do right.

He spoke during an interview with Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata that was broadcast on Sunday night.

Allen said he is a “big advocate” of #MeToo and that he should be the poster face for the movement because he has worked with hundreds of actresses over 50 years, and they have never “suggested any impropriety”.

In 2014 Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter, renewed the claim that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was seven.

Allen has long denied the allegations. He was investigated but not charged.

A number of actors have distanced themselves from Allen, raising questions about the future of the prolific filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.

