Dolly Parton making Netflix show based on her music

4th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The country music star said she hopes the show will 'inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations'.

Dolly Parton is making an anthology series based on her music.

The country superstar, 72, will serve as singer-songwriter, co-star and executive producer on the Netflix programme.

She said: “As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music.

“I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favourite songs to life with Netflix.

“We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros TV for their incredible support.”

The series will be comprised of eight episodes, with each based on a famous song by the singer.

It is due to premiere on Netflix in 2019.

© Press Association 2018

