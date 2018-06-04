Could Ben Howard knock The Greatest Showman from the chart top spot?

Also vying for a number one this week is Jess Glynne on the singles chart.

Ben Howard is the most likely act to topple The Greatest Showman from the number one spot on the charts this week.

The singer-songwriter’s new album Noonday Dream is still behind the popular film soundtrack at the mid-way stage of the charts week, in second place.

If Howard’s record – his first in four years – enjoys a late boost in sales, it will deny The Greatest Showman an 18th non-consecutive week at the top, the Official Charts Company has said.

Noonday Dream // Album 3 // Out Now https://t.co/n9zwIicd2c pic.twitter.com/MkZPguyVXz — Ben Howard (@benhowardmusic) June 1, 2018

Roger Daltrey’s first solo LP in 26 years, As Long As I Have You, is in line to take the number three spot on the albums chart.

George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s remains in the top five, and is set to jump one space to number four, while Snow Patrol’s Wildness is down to number five from two last week.

Kanye West’s new album Ye looks to debut at number seven after the seven-track record was dropped on a livestream overnight on Thursday.

On the Official Singles Chart, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s joint effort One Kiss at number one is being challenged by Jess Glynne with I’ll Be There.

My new single I’ll Be There is out now, and so is the video. It’s been a while and I’m so excited for you to hear it… Go enjoy! Xx https://t.co/4KrWQUC2Ed pic.twitter.com/Ei6STxZAyE — Jess Glynne (@JessGlynne) May 4, 2018

If Glynne’s track, her first as a headline artist in more than two years, hits the top spot this Friday, it will be her seventh number one.

She is already the record-holder for most UK number one singles as a British female solo artist, including collaborative singles Rather Be with Clean Bandit and My Love with Route 94.

Harris and Lipa’s track has been at the top spot for seven weeks.

The top five is completed by Anne-Marie’s 2003 at number three, Drake’s Nice For What at four, and No Tears Left To Cry by Ariana Grande in fifth place.

