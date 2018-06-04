Geordie Shore star pays tribute to 'best friend' who died suddenly

Newcastle bar boss Paul Burns ran the trendy Botanist bar in Newcastle which regularly hosted cast members of the MTV reality show.

“Heartbroken” Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has paid tribute to her “best friend”, Newcastle bar boss Paul Burns who has died aged 37.

He ran the trendy Botanist city centre bar which regularly hosted cast members of the MTV reality show.

Mr Burns, from Gateshead, died suddenly at the weekend.

Shortly before he died, Ms Pattison posted a photo with Mr Burns where the pair were celebrating his birthday with a cake.

He was a popular and well-known figure in the Newcastle social scene and had worked in a number of other bars in the city.

Ms Pattison, writing on her Instagram account, paid an emotional tribute saying: “You are my best friend, my oldest friend and one of the most amazing people in the world.

“My heart is broken. I know I will never get over losing you and this still doesn’t feel real- I’m desperately just waiting for the moment I wake up from this nightmare.

“The only solace I can take from this is that I spent your last night with you and all of our best friends and you knew how much we loved you. How important you were to us and how you kept us together as a group.”

She added: “I never met a more selfless person. Some of the best moments of my life I shared with you and the lasses.

“I do not want to accept that you won’t be at my wedding.

“The world will forever be less bright without you in it.”

