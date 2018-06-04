New crop of singletons looking for romance in Love Island

Caroline Flack is returning to front the reality television series.

A doctor, a West End performer and Danny Dyer’s daughter are among the contestants looking for romance in the hotly anticipated new series of Love Island.

The ITV2 reality show gets under way on Monday, with Caroline Flack returning as host.

Six men and five women will enter the villa on the Spanish island of Majorca, including Dyer’s daughter Dani, 21.

The barmaid has said the actor has given her his “blessing” to have sex on the show if she wants to.

WE'RE BACK! It's time to meet the scorching singles ready to get their graft on this summer… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gKGxNbEJuB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 28, 2018

Other contenders include Dr Alex George, who is taking a break from the accident and emergency ward to head to the villa, and Samira Mighty, who has worked on the likes of Mamma Mia and Dreamgirls.

Photographs released ahead of the series show the camera-filled villa has luxuries such as an L-shaped infinity pool and an outdoor bar.

The walls are covered with brightly coloured love-heart signs and Love Island catchphrases.

A suggestive message saying “all night long” is on the wall opposite six double beds in the villa’s bedroom.

The Love Island villa (Rachel Joseph/ITV)

Last year’s series was won by Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, who announced their split earlier this year.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday June 4 at 9pm.

