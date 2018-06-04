Stormzy up against Ed Sheeran and U2 in battle to be named best live act

Music fans are to be given the chance to choose the world’s best live performer with Stormzy, Harry Styles and Iron Maiden all in line for the gong.

Adele, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and U2 are also nominated for the prize – part of the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Jeff Lynne’s ELO and The xx complete the 11-strong shortlist for the award, which counts Little Mix and Sir Paul McCartney amongst its previous winners.

Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

Julie Whelan, chief executive of the Nordoff Robbins music charity, said: “At Nordoff Robbins we know the power of music – how it resonates with us all on a very personal level, so it is always so exciting to see who the public choose as their Best Live Act; the group or person whose music has had a real impact on their lives.

“The nominees highlight some of the best of the music industry and I’m sure their fans will be voting furiously to ensure their favourite act takes home the award.”

Foo Fighters (Victoria Jones/PA)

Fans can vote for their favourite performers on Ticketmaster or on Twitter before June 25.

The winner will be revealed by pop star Anne-Marie at a ceremony in central London in July.

© Press Association 2018