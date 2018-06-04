Kate Moss and Vanessa Kirby lend their support to War Child campaign

The charity has collaborated with some of the fashion industry's leading designers.

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby and model Kate Moss are among the celebrities to feature in a new campaign that marks the 25th anniversary of the charity War Child.

Kirby and Moss have joined the likes of singer Paloma Faith and royal Lady Amelia Windsor to be photographed wearing exclusive t-shirts, sweatshirts and tote-bags for the #WearItForWarChild initiative.

Model Kate Moss wearing a t-shirt with a Bella Freud print for a War Child initiative (War Child UK)

Items from the new collection feature slogans and prints specially created by some of the fashion industry’s leading designers including Bella Freud, Giles Deacon, Pam Hogg, Qasimi, and Henry Holland.

Proceeds from the sales of items will go to provide education, protection and livelihood programmes for children caught up in conflict zones around the world including in Syria.

Moss, 44, has been snapped wearing a white t-shirt featuring a colourful motif designed by Freud which read’s “peace and love”.

Freud said: “It was wonderful for me to get involved in this project and support War Child UK’s work.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing a t-shirt from an exclusive collection designed for charity War Child (War Child UK)

“The charity turns 25 this year and to learn about the ways they help children overcome the trauma of war is truly inspiring.”

Hogg added: “It’s heart-breaking knowing hundreds of thousands of children’s lives have been shattered due to ongoing conflicts that show no sign of stopping.

“It’s imperative to show solidarity by supporting this cause, Wear It For War Child, and I urge everyone too.”

War Child UK chief executive Rob Williams said: “We’re incredibly honoured to work with a stellar line-up of fashion designers, and want to thank them for generously lending their time and support to help us raise the essential funds we need to continue our crucial work.

The collection is available to purchase at www.wearitforwarchild.com. Proceeds from each sale will be donated to War Child UK.

