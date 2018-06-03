Kylie Minogue joins Nick Cave on stage in London

3rd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The duo performed together at Victoria Park in east London.

Nick Cave celebrated Kylie Minogue’s 50th birthday in his own unique style as the pair performed together on Sunday night.

The duo, who collaborated on 1996 track Where The Wild Roses Grow, came together on stage at Victoria Park in east London.

They played the hit track during Cave’s headline slot at the All Points East.

Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue celebrated her 50th birthday last month (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cave reeled off hits Including Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling as the festival closed on Sunday night before a stage invasion at the culmination of his performance.

Minogue celebrated her 50th birthday last month.

Victoria Park was treated to a string of hits as Cave and his band, The Bad Seeds, took to the stage following Patti Smith’s performance.

Smith read Allen Ginsberg’s poem, Howl, before playing hits including People Have The Power and Pissing In A River.

Earlier at the London festival Courtney Barnett, St Vincent, Marika Hackman and Nadine Shah had performed.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather
Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone
BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire
[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning