Kylie Minogue joins Nick Cave on stage in London

The duo performed together at Victoria Park in east London.

Nick Cave celebrated Kylie Minogue’s 50th birthday in his own unique style as the pair performed together on Sunday night.

The duo, who collaborated on 1996 track Where The Wild Roses Grow, came together on stage at Victoria Park in east London.

They played the hit track during Cave’s headline slot at the All Points East.

Cave reeled off hits Including Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling as the festival closed on Sunday night before a stage invasion at the culmination of his performance.

Minogue celebrated her 50th birthday last month.

Victoria Park was treated to a string of hits as Cave and his band, The Bad Seeds, took to the stage following Patti Smith’s performance.

Smith read Allen Ginsberg’s poem, Howl, before playing hits including People Have The Power and Pissing In A River.

Earlier at the London festival Courtney Barnett, St Vincent, Marika Hackman and Nadine Shah had performed.

