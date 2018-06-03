Channing Tatum appears on BGT final to share Magic Mike news

The actor starred in the film Magic Mike.

Hollywood star Channing Tatum made a surprise appearance during the Britain’s Got Talent final to announce that his Magic Mike Live show was coming to London.

The actor was seen in a video message introducing a performance from the cast of the Las Vegas Magic Mike show, which is based on his hugely popular 2012 film about male strippers.

But after their routine, host Declan Donnelly told the crowd that Tatum was there after all.

The actor stepped out on stage to much excitement from the crowd and announced that the dancers were not actually from the Vegas show – but a forthcoming London production.

Anyone else feeling a little hot under the collar? @DavidWalliams is! Thanks for performing in our Final @channingtatum and The Magic Mike Musical! #BGT 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/y6wB9lajOj — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) June 3, 2018

“Magic Mike is coming to London!” he shouted, to claps, whistles and cheers.

The news triggered a frenzy on social media, where fans joked that they were hyperventilating.

“Britain’s got talent blessed us girls tonight with that magic mike show thanku,” gushed one fan on Twitter.

Britain’s got talent blessed us girls tonight with that magic mike show thanku #BGTFinal — Zoe-Jade/ Gcses (@zoepacey) June 3, 2018

“Magic Mike Live were my winners,” said another.

Magic Mike Live were my winners 😍😍 #BGTfinal — haaaan ☺️ (@HannahBassitt) June 3, 2018

However others questioned why the Magic Mike performance was on a family show.

One person tweeted: “Was tonight’s Magic Mike performance on #BGTFinal actually acceptable for family viewing? If that was women on stage, I’m sure the reaction would’ve been different….”

Was tonight’s Magic Mike performance on #BGTFinal actually acceptable for family viewing? If that was women on stage, I’m sure the reaction would’ve been different…. — Kieran Morris (@KieranMorris_98) June 3, 2018

Another said: “Laughing at whoever decided it would be a good idea to put magic mike live on during the interval of britain’s got talent 😂 enjoyable but wouldn’t call it family friendly.”

Laughing at whoever decided it would be a good idea to put magic mike live on during the interval of britain's got talent 😂 enjoyable but wouldn't call it family friendly 😂😂 #BGTfinal — Katie Reynolds (@KatieKitty27) June 3, 2018

Tatum said the show would be at the Hippodrome in London in November.

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams sent Tatum a cheeky tweet offering him a place to stay after the final ended.

The comedian posted a message on Twitter saying: “Hi @channingtatum just checking you have somewhere to stay in London tonight?

“My spare room is being redecorated but you can always ‘buddy up’ with me.”

