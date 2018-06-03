Giang Brothers stun BGT judges and audience with daring stunt

The judges were amazed by the acrobats' performance during the final.

The Britain’s Got talent judges were dazzled as finalists The Giang Brothers performed a daring leap that they had never completed without a safety harness before the final.

Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep, who are from Vietnam, made it through to Sunday night’s final with their acrobatic show, which sees one carry the other on his head as he walks up stairs.

During Sunday night’s final the brothers stepped it up a notch.

Giang Brothers dazzled the judges on BGT (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

As the audience gasped, the acrobat jumped from a step on to a platform with his brother on his head.

Judge David Walliams said it was “beyond beyond”, while Simon Cowell told the pair: “My God, you upped your game.”

Amanda Holden said the brothers were “utterly extraordinary”.

Eleven acts are competing in the final of the ITV programme.

Ten made it through during this week’s live semi-finals and one act, the B-Positive Choir, were picked as the judges’ wildcard.

The show opened with a hilarious song and dance routine that saw presenter Declan Donnelly showing off his own acrobatic trick – a handstand.

The acts are vying to win £250,000 and a spot at The Royal Variety Performance.

Cowell has also previously hinted that he has a special prize in store for this year’s winner.

