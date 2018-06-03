Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon ties the knot

Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon ties the knot3rd Jun 18 | Entertainment News
The actress shared a sweet image from her wedding.
Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon has married her actor partner Ben Foster.
The actress, 38, posted a message on Twitter announcing the couple’s happy news.
It said: “Just Married!
“Thank you for all the love and support.
“Wishing all of us the good stuff!”
A black and white photo from their nuptials shows Prepon clutching a huge bouquet of flowers, with her arm around Foster’s shoulder.
Prepon and Foster, 37, have been romantically linked since 2016.
The couple welcomed a daughter, Ella, in 2017.
