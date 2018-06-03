Lysette Anthony says her son has been targeted since Weinstein claims

Lysette Anthony is one of dozens of actresses who have made allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony has said her son has been targeted by other schoolchildren after she said she had been assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

The 54-year-old is one of dozens of actresses who have made allegations against the Hollywood movie mogul.

On Sunday she posted on Twitter: “I still dream of fat flesh – heavy, insistent, grinding against me. Mountainous, almost Luna, with crater-like pock marks blackened with crusting pus. Yip. It wasn’t fun.

“Nor is it for my son. Only last week at school kids pushed past him whispering ‘Harvey Weinstein’s bitch’.”

“He’s remarkable my boy, quiet stoic,” she added.

“He says ‘Mum, the most important thing is that you tell the truth’.”

Anthony posted the messages during a string of tweets referring to Germaine Greer’s recent comments criticising the #MeToo movement.

Anthony, who has said she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late 1980s, went on: “Deep shame, fear silenced me.

“Fear of withering, public dismissal from the likes of Ms Greer & bestie Ms Philips, falling over themselves, the Little & Large of #UsToo bulllies Their shrill accusation ‘career advancement’ What advancement? Career annihilation is the actual story.”

“And terror of the Beast himself..,” she added.

In January, Greer spoke out about #MeToo, saying women who “spread (their) legs” in exchange for roles should stop “whingeing”.

The author of The Female Eunuch said in the “old days”, using the Carry On films as an example, women used to “outwit” leering men.

Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

The producer, who has repeatedly denied allegations of non-consensual sex, intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

