Kanye West's album cover is being turned into memes thanks to new website

Website yenerator.com can help you achieve the ye effect in seconds.

Kanye West released his eighth studio album “ye” this week, and a website has already been set up to help fans turn its cover into a meme.

The rapper shot the image in Wyoming en route to his album listening party, according to wife Kim Kardashian West.

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

But the artwork, featuring mountains in the background and the words “I hate being bi-polar, it’s awesome” in neon green, inspired some to get creative with the backdrop.

Thanks to yenerator.com, developed by artist Yung Jake and developer Tim Bauman, anyone with an internet connection can create alternative versions.

The site has even been endorsed by West himself, who tweeted a link to it.

Here are some of the weird and wonderful results posted on Twitter.

“I hate cabbage, it’s not awesome,” wrote @sairajbhor.

“Kobe is better than LeBron,” according to @jdb_chillin.

The old Kanye resurfaced in @JewjewBeen’s version, which read: “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

The quote is in reference to West’s speech at a 2005 Hurricane Katrina benefit concert, which went viral.

GDPR woes remain alive and well for @VILLAin4417, who wrote: “We’ve updated our privacy policy.”

User @lliu97d united the worlds of Drake’s 2015 album and Kanye’s latest release, writing: “If you’re reading this it’s too late.”

No such collection would be complete without a Mr Brightside edition, with @emilyiliwys writing: “Coming out of my cage and I’ve been doing just fine.”

