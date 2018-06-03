Comedians and singers to battle it out in Britain's Got Talent final

A dance troupe and a Vietnamese gymnast duo are also in with a chance.

Eleven entertainers – from musical comedians to Vietnamese gymnasts – will battle for a chance to win £250,000 on Sunday night.

A dance act, three solo singers, a choir and a father-and-son singing act will join three comics, two of whom play instruments, in the Britain’s Got Talent grand finale.

It comes after a week of live semi-finals in which 40 acts attempted to woo the judges and voting public.

Micky P Kerr impressed the judges with humorous songs (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

Early bookies favourites in the competition, Tim and Jack Goodacre, are among the finalists after scraping through Thursday night’s show where they were chosen by the judges.

DVJ, a dance troupe set up by former winners Diversity, will also take to the stage at the Hammersmith Apollo alongside comedian The Lost Voice Guy, choir The D-Day Darlings and David Walliams’ golden buzzer act Donchez Dacres.

Young singer Calum Courtney and musical comedians Robert White and Micky P Kerr are also finalists as is opera singer and Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act, Gruffydd Wyn.

Robert White also made the judges laugh (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

The final act through from the semi-finals were Vietnamese pair The Giang Brothers after they finished second behind Kerr in Friday night’s show.

A wild card act – chosen by the judges from the 30 acts who failed to qualify – will also perform with a chance to take the Britain’s Got Talent crown.

The eventual champion will take home £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

It will be the first Britain’s Got Talent final presented solely by Declan Donnelly after his TV partner McPartlin stepped down from his commitments after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

McPartlin had appeared in the audition episodes, which were filmed before he was charged.

Ant and Dec presented the audition episodes together (Yui Mok/PA)

He was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

McPartlin, 42, also missed the final two episodes of his and Donnelly’s Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Donnelly has had to fight through a number of technical issues throughout semi-finals week, including stormy weather interrupting the broadcast on Monday night.

– The Britain’s Got Talent final airs on ITV at 7.30pm.

