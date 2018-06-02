British Soap Awards fashion: all the glamour from the red carpet

2nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The small screen's biggest stars turned out in their finest fashion for the big event.

Soap stars Helen Flanagan and Jacqueline Jossa showed off their baby bumps on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair are recently engaged (Matt Crossick/PA)

Newly-engaged Flanagan sported a white, full-length dress, while Jossa opted for a floor-scraping, navy dress.

Jacqueline Jossa British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Jacqueline Jossa cradled her baby bump (Matt Crossick/PA)

Coronation Street’s Flanagan is pregnant with her and footballer Scott Sinclair’s second baby, while Jossa is expecting her second baby with her ex-Towie star husband Dan Osborne.

Jennifer Metcalfe
Jennifer Metcalfe opted for a chiffon dress (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe opted for a tiered, chiffon dress as she joined a host of other stars at the event in east London.

Chelsee Healey
Chelsee Healey wore a high-necked dress with a plunging neckline (Matt Crossick/PA)

Soap star Chelsee Healey wore a white, high-necked dress with a plunging neckline.

Lucy Fallon
Lucy Fallon plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street (Matt Crossick/PA)

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, wore a summery, strapless powder blue dress which she covered with a chiffon coat.

Catherine Tyldesley
Catherine Tyldesley attended the British Soap Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
Nicola Thorp
Nicola Thorp wore white on the red carpet (Matt Crossick/PA)

White was a popular choice as Fallon’s Corrie co-stars – Catherine Tyldesley and Nicola Thorp – both wore the hue.

A svelte Natalie Cassidy chose a mid-length, printed black dress for the occasion.

Natalie Cassidy
Natalie Cassidy wore mid-length black (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scott Maslen and Dean Gaffney sported stylish looks, with Maslen opting for a white tuxedo jacket and Gaffney married a baby blue jacket with light trousers.

Scott Maslen
Scott Maslen sported a white tuxedo (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dean Gaffney
Dean Gaffney wore baby blue (Matt Crossick/PA)

The awards are being hosted by Phillip Schofield and air live on TV3 AND #3player from 8pm.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire
[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night
AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning
Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone