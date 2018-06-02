Liz Hurley leads celebrities jockeying for position at the races

Liz Hurley leads celebrities jockeying for position at the races2nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News
The racing event attracted a number of famous faces.
Liz Hurley, former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and Dame Helen Mirren were among the celebrities stepping out in style for the Investec Derby Festival.
Fifty-two year old Hurley donned a figure-hugging dress from designer Antonio Berardi and an elaborate, feathered hat for the horse racing event at Epsom Downs racecourse.
The model and actress shared a picture on Instagram as she made her way to the equestrian event, writing: “On my way to the Derby.”
An Instagram story posted by Hurley showed her blowing a kiss at the camera as she left her house and then applying lip gloss in the car.
Mackintosh wore a navy blue satin jumpsuit from Ralph Lauren.
Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins wore a brightly coloured dress with a white background.
Former The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wore a white dress with sea shell and starfish embroidery.
Actress Dame Helen Mirren was also among the guests.
The Queen was also at the event, and wore a matching lilac hat and coat for the occasion.
