Liz Hurley leads celebrities jockeying for position at the races

2nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The racing event attracted a number of famous faces.

Liz Hurley, former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh and Dame Helen Mirren were among the celebrities stepping out in style for the Investec Derby Festival.

2018 Investec Derby Festival – Derby Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
Elizabeth Hurley wore a dress by Antonio Berardi (Steve Parsons/PA)

Fifty-two year old Hurley donned a figure-hugging dress from designer Antonio Berardi and an elaborate, feathered hat for the horse racing event at Epsom Downs racecourse.

The model and actress shared a picture on Instagram as she made her way to the equestrian event, writing: “On my way to the Derby.”

An Instagram story posted by Hurley showed her blowing a kiss at the camera as she left her house and then applying lip gloss in the car.

2018 Investec Derby Festival – Derby Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
Millie Mackintosh was among the guests (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mackintosh wore a navy blue satin jumpsuit from Ralph Lauren.

@ralphlauren for the races #investecderby 🎩🐎👍🏻

A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins wore a brightly coloured dress with a white background.

2018 Investec Derby Festival – Derby Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
Charlotte Hawkins arrived for Derby Day (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wore a white dress with sea shell and starfish embroidery.

2018 Investec Derby Festival – Derby Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
Frankie Bridge during Derby Day (Steve Parsons/PA)

Actress Dame Helen Mirren was also among the guests.

2018 Investec Derby Festival – Derby Day – Epsom Downs Racecourse
Dame Helen Mirren wore a polka dot outfit (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen was also at the event, and wore a matching lilac hat and coat for the occasion.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire
BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather