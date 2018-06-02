Could Roseanne become Darlene? ABC reportedly considering reviving axed show

2nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Roseanne was cancelled following Roseanne Barr's racism scandal, but could be brought back with Sara Gilbert taking centre stage.

Axed sitcom Roseanne could be revived – without its disgraced title character.

According to reports, ABC is in talks to bring back the show, which was axed following star Roseanne Barr’s racism scandal.

The 65-year-old actress found herself in hot water over a tweet which referred to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet Of The Apes”.

US TV network ABC are reportedly considering reviving the sitcom Roseanne, but without Roseanne Barr (Steve Parsons/PA)
US actress and comedian Roseanne Barr (Steve Parsons/PA)

Reports in the US claim ABC has opened talks with the production company behind the show, Carsey-Werner.

It is hoped any re-reboot – the show originally aired in the 1990s before its modern iteration – would save the jobs of hundreds of workers.

TMZ claim producers are looking into making the show centre around the character of Darlene, who is played by Sara Gilbert.

Earlier this week, Gilbert labelled Barr’s offending tweet “abhorrent”.

The cast of Roseanne, who lost their jobs when the show was cancelled in the wake of Roseanne Barr's offensive tweet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The cast of Roseanne before the scandal (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

But any potential deal is complicated by Barr’s business relationship with Casey Warner, CNN say, and depending on the terms of her contract producers may have to buy out her stake in the show.

On Friday, Barr’s planned appearance on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast was cancelled, with Rogan saying she was “not doing well”.

Earlier, Barr, 65, revealed she begged ABC executives not to cancel her show after the race row.

In since deleted tweets, she said she pleaded with Ben Sherwood, president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, for a reprieve.

