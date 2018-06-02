Anne Hathaway among stars to support #WearOrange in stand against gun violence

Anne Hathaway was among the celebrities to support the #WearOrange movement in a stand against gun violence.

June 1 marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of this year’s Wear Orange Weekend, which began in memory of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed in Chicago in 2013.

Hadiya Pendleton was gunned down a week after performing at Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade.

This year, Hathaway posted a picture to Instagram to lend her support to the movement.

The actress explained she was travelling and did not have any orange clothing so used a filter to colour in her top.

Alongside the picture, the 35-year-old wrote: “Today I #wearorange to remember all those who have died, especially in schools, churches and movie theatres- spaces in which I grew up feeling safe but where the current generation cannot.”

She added: I know Hollywood plays a part in the glamorization of guns, and that is something I am dealing with in recognition that change begins from within.

“I would humbly like to remind everyone that movies are not real life, and the people who can’t tell the different are exactly the people adequate mental health screening would help prevent from getting a gun. I also want to thank all the responsible gun owners who do not feel threatened by the call for common sense gun laws.”

Other celebrities to wear orange include the actress Marisa Tomei, Black Panther star Angela Bassett and Jeff Bridges.

