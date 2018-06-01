Cumberbatch becomes real-life Sherlock as he 'saves cyclist from attack'

1st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The actor reportedly jumped to the rescue of a Deliveroo driver.

Benedict Cumberbatch channelled his inner Sherlock Holmes as he saved a cyclist who was being attacked, it is reported.

The Hollywood star – who plays Sherlock in the hit BBC series – is said to have leaped to the rescue of a Deliveroo rider who was being beaten up by a group of four, it emerged on Friday night.

The Sun reports Cumberbatch was in an Uber vehicle on Marylebone High Street in central London with his wife, Sophie Hunter, when they saw the cyclist being hit over the head with a bottle.

Best British crime drama
Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock (Robert Viglasky/BBC)

The driver of the car, Manuel Dias, told the newspaper: “Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured.”

He added: “Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street.

“He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, ‘Leave him alone’.

“I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave.

“He did most of it, to be honest.”

According to The Sun, the actor said: “I did it out of, well, I had to, you know.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire