Comedian Micky Kerr wins last BGT semi-final with wild card yet to be named

Musical comedian Micky P Kerr and gymnasts The Giang Brothers are the latest acts voted into the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Kerr, a teacher, wowed the judges with his hilarious routine before topping the public poll.

David Walliams lauded the performance, telling him he had an “original comedy voice”, while Simon Cowell said a long career beckoned.

He told Kerr: “I think we have seen two comedians so far in the finals who I think we are going to see having a longtime career.

“What you did tonight was so smart, so quick, so funny, so different, so original … I’m going to be honest, I didn’t think this was going to happen … you absolutely nailed it tonight.”

Vietnamese siblings The Giang Brothers also made the final after beating comedian-come-magician Mandy Muden in the public vote.

The judges had referred the choice back to the public after they were unable to decide who to put through.

Father Ray Kelly was a surprise omission from the top three as he crashed out despite a heart-renching performance in memory of his sister who died of cancer.

Schoolboy boy band Bring It North also missed out on a spot in the final as did ballroom dancers Lexie and Christopher and opera-singing cake-eating acrobat Sarah Llewellyn.

Kerr and The Giang Brothers will join the winners of this week’s semi-finals in Sunday night’s grand final where the triumphant act will take home £250,000 and a spot in the Royal Variety Show bill.

The 10 winners will be joined by a wild card act, chosen by the judges, who failed to make it through in their semi-final.

Earlier in Friday night’s show, host Declan Donnelly had mocked the absence of his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

The TV star has been left solo for the live shows after McPartlin stepped down from his commitments after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

He referenced his missing partner as he introduced the opening act, The Rat Packers – a double act.

“First up we start with two men who are absolutely inseparable,” he told viewers.

“They’re a double act everyone loved at the auditions and now they’re back together for semi-final week. Must be nice.”

McPartlin had appeared in the audition episodes, which were filmed before he was charged.

He was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

McPartlin, 42, also missed the final two episodes of his and Donnelly’s Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Robbie Williams was among the audience in the Apollo, giving the Rat Packers the thumbs up and posing for a snap with Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Walliams.

Donnelly has had to fight through a number of technical issues throughout semi-finals week, including stormy weather interrupting the broadcast on Monday night.

The programme disappeared from television screens minutes after it started, and a message appeared on the screen saying: “We’re sorry for the disruption.”

When the broadcast resumed, Donnelly announced that weather was to blame.

“The weather here in London has caused a few technical difficulties,” he said.

Simon Cowell chimed in: “Ant, you are coming back next year. You didn’t need to do that.”

