Spotify reverses anti-hate policy that saw R Kelly removed from playlists

1st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The music streaming service has said it is 'moving away from implementing a policy around artist conduct'.

Spotify is backtracking on a recent anti-hate policy after some music industry figures criticised it.

The policy “created confusion and concern” when it was announced on May 10 and Spotify “didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team”, it said in a blog post.

Last month Spotify said it would remove from its playlists music from R Kelly, who has been accused of sexual abuse, and XXXTentacion, who is awaiting trial on charges he beat his pregnant girlfriend.

XXXTentacion has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and R Kelly faces no criminal case; he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Music Spotify
Spotify said the police had created confusion (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Some praised the company’s decision but others criticised it, saying it targeted specific artists.

Spotify has now said it is “moving away from implementing a policy around artist conduct”.

Spotify did not officially say it would begin promoting XXXTentacion and R Kelly’s music.

XXXTentacion is now back on Spotify’s popular Rap Caviar playlist.

Women’s advocacy group UltraViolet – which praised Spotify when it announced the policy – was not happy with the new decision.

“When music platforms promote abusers, they allow those abusers to reap in profits, lining their pockets in royalties and expanding their fan bases.

“This normalises violence against women,” Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet, said.

“Spotify’s values are now clear for all to see: Abusers take priority over survivors of their crimes. We will not forget their decision.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning
Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam
[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze