New Breakfast Show host Greg James engaged after girlfriend proposes

It has certainly been a big week for the radio star...

Greg James has revealed he is engaged after his partner proposed to him earlier this year.

The broadcaster, who earlier this week was unveiled as the new presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show following Nick Grimshaw’s departure, shared a sweet message on Instagram with a picture of himself hugging his fiancee.

He wrote: “Oh while we’re doing announcements, here’s something else… I’m having the time of my life and enjoying my work more than ever.

“I feel really content and it’s nice to have my shit together before I undertake a huge new work challenge.

“One of the main reasons for this happiness is because I met this person. This is Bella and in February she asked me to marry her. I said yes immediately because she is the smartest, funniest and most beautiful person I’ve ever met.”

Referring to his impending new role as the radio station’s early morning presenter, he added: “The only problem is she loves staying up into the early hours drinking as much as I do and this is not conducive with 5am alarms.

“That said, it’s been quite a year.”

On Thursday, it was revealed that James, 32, would be taking over from Grimshaw, who has hosted the Breakfast Show for six years.

James has hosted the weekday 4pm-7pm drivetime slot on the station since 2012.

In autumn the pair will do a job swap, with Grimshaw taking over James’s former slot.

Following the announcement, James said: “I am completely beside myself that I’ve been given the chance to present the most famous radio show in the world.

“It really doesn’t get any bigger than this and I really want to build on the great work Grimmy has done.

“The listeners have become like mates during the 10 years I’ve been on air, so to be there when they wake up is a real honour.

“They’re always front and centre and this will of course be the case on the new breakfast show. It’s going to be the most enjoyable challenge I’ve ever undertaken and I can’t wait to get started.”

© Press Association 2018