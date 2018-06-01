Helen Flanagan engaged ahead of birth of second child

1st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The Corrie star will say 'I do' to her partner of nearly 10 years.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair.

The actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, accepted the sport star’s proposal while on a family holiday to Disneyland.

Sinclair shared the news on Instagram with a picture of himself on bended knee in front of Flanagan, against the backdrop of the theme park’s famous fairytale castle.

…She said YES! ♥️💍

A post shared by Scotty Sinclair (@scotty__sinclair) on

He wrote “…She said YES!” along with an emoji of a diamond ring and a love heart.

Flanagan, 27, and Celtic winger Sinclair, 29, have been in a relationship since 2009.

They are already parents to two-year-old daughter Matilda, and will welcome their second child this summer.

The soap star, who plays Rosie Webster in Corrie, will be leaving the show when she goes on maternity leave, but she plans to return to Weatherfield in the future.

She first joined the soap in 2000, playing Rosie until 2012, before returning last year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam
BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone
[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire