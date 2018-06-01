Kanye West celebrates album launch by inviting Hollywood to Wyoming

The album, titled Ye, is due to be released on June 1.

Kanye West celebrated the launch of his new album by inviting celebrities to Wyoming for a listening party.

His wife Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, Chris Rock and Jonah Hill were among just some of the A-listers who flew on a private jet to get an early taste of the record, which reportedly contains seven tracks.

Bow on our arrival A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

The highly-anticipated album, titled Ye, is West’s first since 2016’s The Life Of Pablo and his hospitalisation due to mental health issues later that year.

West, 40, recorded Ye in Wyoming and it is due to be released on June 1. Early reports claim the album explores the rapper’s mental health struggles, his drug addiction, Khloe Kardashian’s cheating scandal and the recent outcry over his comments on slavery.

After inviting a select group to the town of Jackson Hole, he held a listening party which was livestreamed on the app Wav.

Pictures from the party show celebrities gathering at a ranch, complete with picnic tables and campfires.

Tonight in Wyoming 🔥 A post shared by Consequence (@constv) on May 31, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

Images also emerged on social media showing merchandise from the event, with caps and other items of clothing to mark the occasion.

Pusha-T, a close associate of West, posted on his Instagram story that he was travelling to Wyoming.

Also said to be in attendance are the rappers Lil Yachty and Fabolous, as well as executives from the music industry and selected journalists.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, for whom West has drawn criticism for supporting, posted a picture of the pair together at the party.

While recording Ye, his eighth album, West has courted controversy with comments on slavery being a choice and his support for Donald Trump.

