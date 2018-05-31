Judges vote Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act through to BGT final

Jack and Tim have progressed to Sunday's showpiece with dance group DVJ.

Father and son singing duo Jack and Tim were voted through to the final of Britain’s Got Talent by the judges after dance group DVJ won the ITV show’s fourth live semi-final.

The pair were selected by judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon while David Walliams used his vote to support Welsh comedian Noel James.

The Norwich buskers, who played an original song called Big Wide World, had earned their place in the semi-final by virtue of head judge Cowell pressing his golden buzzer during their audition.

12-year-old Jack was reduced to tears when the deciding vote was cast. As he thanked the judges for putting them through, he said: “I promised I wouldn’t cry!” His father Tim, 43, paid tribute to the rest of the acts that had performed during the live show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Holden and Walliams’ golden buzzer acts, singers Gruffydd Wyn Roberts and Donchez Dacres will also compete for a chance to appear at the Royal Variety Performance.

Dance group DVJ won the semi-final after being voted through to the final of the ITV show by the public.

The youthful dance troupe are managed by the choreographer Ashley Banjo who led Diversity to victory in the third series of the ITV talent competition.

Ahead of the results, the cast of the West End production of Chiacgo, including Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr, performed songs from the musical.

Gooding Jr, who will be replaced as Billy Flynn by former EastEnders star Martin Kemp, said his debut run in London theatres had been a “magical experience”.

Big love and a huge thank you to the cast of Chicago for performing in our Semi-Final! @cubagoodingjr #BGT 🌪💨🌬 pic.twitter.com/c1QsR4plTr — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2018

The fourth live semi-final had earlier begun with a reference to the moment a crew member accidentally appeared during one of the performances in the previous programme.

As the stage doors parted, the same unfortunate stagehand who unintentionally appeared during magical dance group Acrocadabra’s act jokingly mimicked his shocked reaction at having appeared on camera.

NOT AGAIN! 🤣🤣🤣 We're LIVE LIVE LIVE! RT if you're watching with us! #BGT pic.twitter.com/1UBnWIS0bX — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 31, 2018

Host Declan Donnelly then humorously hurried him off the set to complete a dance routine to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

After introducing the judging panel Donnelly confirmed the judges will be putting one of the unsuccessful semi-finalists from the week through to Sunday’s final as a wildcard.

Donnelly also joined one of the acts, self-styled comedy inventor Marty Putz, for the end of his performance which saw the pair launch rolls of tissue at Cowell and fellow judge David Walliams, completely covering them.

© Press Association 2018