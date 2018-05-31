Love Island's new villa laid bare in new photos

31st May 18 | Entertainment News

Images have been released of the new crop of singletons' pad.

The new Love Island villa

ITV has released images of the new Love Island villa where the show’s 2018 intake of contestants will be looking to find love.

Six men and five women will enter the luxury, camera-filled residence on the Spanish island of Majorca  for the new series which begins on ITV2 on June 4.

The beds inside the Love Island villa
The 11 contestants entering the Love Island villa will have their pick of six double beds (ITV Plc)

The singletons will be treated to facilities including an L-shaped infinity pool in the villa’s garden, an outdoor bar to prepare drinks and communal dressing areas where they can get ready for parties in their new pad.

In keeping with previous series of the show there will be a diary room for contestants to reveal their thoughts on their fellow contestants with the viewers.

The pool in the villa's garden
Love Island’s singletons can hold pool parties in the infinity pool in the villa’s garden (ITV Plc)

The walls of the villa are covered with brightly coloured love-heart signs with some of the show’s best-known catchphrases, including one saying “get grafting” above the bath tub and “rinse” by the shower.

A more suggestive message of “all night long” has been scrawled on the wall opposite six double beds in the villa’s bedroom.

The live final episode of last year’s edition of the reality series attracted an audience of 2.4 million viewers.

The villa's bathroom
Signs dotted around the Love Island villa display some of the show’s best-known catchphrases (ITV Plc)

A West End performer, an Instagram star and the daughter of Danny Dyer are among the contestants.

EastEnders star Dyer’s daughter Dani, 21, revealed in an interview with the Daily Mirror that her famous father was initially unhappy that she was planning to go on the show.

She has since said the actor has given her his “blessing” to have sex on the show if she wants.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday June 4 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for the scorching weather
AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone
[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night

[PICS] People were NOT impressed with Amanda Holdens dress last night