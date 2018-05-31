Gemma Atkinson reveals all about first night out with partner Gorka Marquez

The former Strictly contestant revealed how the Spanish professional dancer took care of her after last year's launch party.

Actress Gemma Atkinson has revealed how her partner Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Marquez looked after her during a night out following the launch of last year’s instalment of the BBC dancing competition.

Atkinson posted a close-up photo on Instagram of herself next to Marquez who has his hand over his face.

The former Hollyoaks actress and Hits Radio presenter and the Spanish dancer are in a relationship together after forming a friendship while appearing on the show.

Atkinson was partnered with Slovenian dancer Aljaz Skorjanec while Marquez danced with former X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke who finished runner-up.

Next to the photo Atkins wrote: “Who’d have thought a tipsy taxi ride after the Strictly launch party would lead us to where we are now.

“I’m so glad that on that evening I decided to give you my phone number, and I’m thankful you got me that much needed 2am pizza.

“Got me back to my hotel and handed me over to the girls safely and rang me in the morning checking I’d made my train back to Manchester (I hadn’t)!

“But hey! It was fun, and it lead to our friendship which months later, lead to our partnership. The rest they say is history and I cannot wait to see what the future holds with you Gorks!”

Marquez was recently confirmed for the line-up of professionals for this year’s series.

SUPER EXCITED!!! To announce that I’ll be back for my 3rd series of @bbcstrictly Can not wait to be back on the dance floor every weekend with the rest of the amazing pros! 🙌🏻 #keepdancing pic.twitter.com/RKa2nw8IqN — Gorka Marquez (@gorkamarquez1) May 30, 2018

He voiced his delight on Twitter by positing: “SUPER EXCITED!!! To announce that I’ll be back for my 3rd series of @bbcstrictly.

“Can not wait to be back on the dance floor every weekend with the rest of the amazing pros! #keepdancing.”

