Snow Patrol stranded on plane on way to Belfast appearance

31st May 18 | Entertainment News

The band had played a gig in Manchester.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has apologised to fans after the band were delayed on a flight from Manchester on their way to an appearance in Belfast.

The Northern Irish band, who are promoting new album Wildness, were flying out of the city after an acoustic gig at an HMV store.

Lightbody wrote on Twitter: “Thanks to everyone that came to the Manchester @hmvtweets instore. What a lovely bunch of people. We had a great time. Now we’re at Manchester airport about to fly home to Belfast for this evenings instore.

But more than an hour later he broke the news that they were still yet to leave the gate.

He wrote: “We are still sat on the plane stuck at the gate in Manchester.

“Believe us as soon as we get to Belfast we will be hot-footing it to hmv donegal arcade. The worst day for delayed flight problems. We will be there as soon as humanly possible.”

Shortly afterwards he updated fans, writing: “And we’re taking off! Finally. See you all at the Belfast hmv instore as soon as possible. So sorry about this.”

Earlier in the day the band had celebrated member Johnny McDaid’s success at the Ivor Novello Awards, as he bagged the most performed work prize along with Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac for Sheeran’s chart-topping single Shape Of You.

McDaid was one of the writers of the hit.

Lightbody wrote on Twitter: “Well done brothers! So delighted for yous. Big big love.x”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country

Met Éireann have just issued a MAJOR weather warning for the entire country
Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning

Emergency declared on Aer Lingus flight from Dublin this morning
[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

[BREAKING] There are MAJOR delays on the M50 following serious fire

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

Mum issues TERRIFYING warning after common habit almost left her blind

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze