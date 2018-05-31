Stormzy can absolutely break America - Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie has backed Stormzy to break America as he lauded the rapper’s energy.

The veteran hitmaker, 68, was honoured with an international award for leaving an “indelible mark on British music” at the Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday.

Stormzy also triumphed at the ceremony with his acclaimed debut record, Gang Signs & Prayer, named album of the year.

Stormzy was praised by Lionel Richie (Ian West/PA)

Speaking backstage, Richie said he and Eric Clapton had been discussing the star power of the Too Big For Your Boots rapper.

He told the Press Association: “Eric Clapton and I were talking about him. I’m going to go right back now and do my research.

“I don’t know that much about him but he is amazing, what I just saw from his clips.

“But the answer is absolutely. With that enthusiasm and level of talent? Please.”

Richie said he was “proud” to collect the international gong after emerging in an era which was being dominated by Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Led Zeppelin.

Asked if he would ever retire like Sir Elton John, the musician – who is currently touring the UK – said: “Never, never retire.”

© Press Association 2018