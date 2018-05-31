All the winners at the 2018 Ivor Novello Awards

31st May 18 | Entertainment News

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran were among the winners.

Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Lionel Richie and Elbow were among the winners at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

The ceremony, which celebrates songwriting, took place in central London on Thursday afternoon.

PRS For Music Most Performed Work – Shape Of You written by Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran

Best Original Film Score – Jackie, composed by Mica Levi

Ivor Novello Awards 2018 – Press Room – London
Billy Ocean was recognised for international achievement (Ian West/PA)

International Achievement – Billy Ocean

Best Contemporary Song – Question Time, written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Ivors Classical Music Award – Thea Musgrave

Best Original Video Game Score – Horizon Zero Dawn, composed by Joris de Man, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith

Ivor Novello Awards 2018 – London
Stormzy was recognised for his contribution (Ian West/PA)

Best Song Musically and Lyrically – Magnificent (She Says), written by Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner (Elbow)

PRS For Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music – Billy Bragg

Best Television Soundtrack – The Miniaturist

Best Album – Gang Signs & Prayer, written by Michael “Stormzy” Omari

Songwriter Of The Year – Ed Sheeran

British Summertime Festival – London
Shane MacGowan was among the winners (Laura Lean/PA)

Ivors Inspiration Award – Shane MacGowan

Outstanding Song Collection – Cathy Dennis

PRS For Music Special International Award – Lionel Richie

