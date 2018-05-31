All the winners at the 2018 Ivor Novello Awards

All the winners at the 2018 Ivor Novello Awards31st May 18 | Entertainment News
Stormzy and Ed Sheeran were among the winners.
Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Lionel Richie and Elbow were among the winners at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.
The ceremony, which celebrates songwriting, took place in central London on Thursday afternoon.
PRS For Music Most Performed Work – Shape Of You written by Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran
Best Original Film Score – Jackie, composed by Mica Levi
International Achievement – Billy Ocean
Best Contemporary Song – Question Time, written by Dave and Fraser T Smith
Ivors Classical Music Award – Thea Musgrave
Best Original Video Game Score – Horizon Zero Dawn, composed by Joris de Man, Joe Henson and Alexis Smith
Best Song Musically and Lyrically – Magnificent (She Says), written by Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner (Elbow)
PRS For Music Outstanding Contribution to British Music – Billy Bragg
Best Television Soundtrack – The Miniaturist
Best Album – Gang Signs & Prayer, written by Michael “Stormzy” Omari
Songwriter Of The Year – Ed Sheeran
Ivors Inspiration Award – Shane MacGowan
Outstanding Song Collection – Cathy Dennis
PRS For Music Special International Award – Lionel Richie
