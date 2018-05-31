Feeling the need again? Tom Cruise hints at Top Gun sequel filming

The action star is set to reprise his role as Maverick in a sequel next year.

Tom Cruise is ready to “feel the need” once again as he has appeared to suggest that filming has begun on the hotly anticipated Top Gun sequel.

The actor tweeted a picture of himself in character on a runway holding a helmet bearing his character’s name – Maverick.

Referencing the original 1986 film’s popular catchphrase, “feel the need” is written across the image in a bold font.

Along with the snap, the 55-year-old star simply wrote “#Day1”, suggesting it was the first day of filming.

Cruise, who played Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the hit military action film, also tagged producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Skydance Media, who are tipped to be behind the sequel.

The actor has previously spoken about the sequel, and in 2017 he told Australian programme Sunrise that it was “definitely happening”, and that filming would begin this year.

According to entertainment website Variety, the film is called Top Gun: Maverick and will be set in a world of drone technology.

It is thought to have a July 2019 release date, and will come 33 years after the original film – directed by the late Tony Scott – made its impact on Hollywood.

© Press Association 2018