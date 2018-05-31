Stormzy and Ed Sheeran hoping for Ivor Novello success

Ed Sheeran has two songs up for the same prize while Stormzy is up for best album and best contemporary song.

Stormzy will be hoping to follow-up his Brits success with wins at a prestigious songwriting award ceremony on Thursday.

The grime star, 24, is up for best album for Gang Signs And Prayer and is also in the running for contemporary song for Don’t Cry For Me, featuring Raleigh Ritchie.

Rapper Dave is also nominated for contemporary song for his politically charged track Question Time, which pays tribute to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and takes on Theresa May and David Cameron.

Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ed Sheeran has two songs, which he co-wrote, in the running for most performed work, Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You.

He competes against Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s Human in the category.

Nominees for best song musically and lyrically are Sampha’s (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano, Elbow’s Magnificent (She Says) and Everything Everything’s Can’t Do.

Everything Everything are also up for best album for A Fever Dream.

The Ivors celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing.

© Press Association 2018