Kim Kardashian West hints at White House visit with Donald Trump

The star is said to be getting ready to ask Donald Trump to pardon a woman in her 60s who is serving life in prison.

Kim Kardashian West has fuelled reports that she will visit The White House to ask President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who is in prison for a first-time non-violent drug offence.

Vanity Fair magazine first reported that the reality TV star was due to speak to President Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday about prison reform and Johnson, who she has been backing for months.

Kardashian West is thought to have been involved in private discussions with Mr Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump for several months.

It is believed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be joined by her lawyer and that the meeting will take place in the Oval Office.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

Following the reports, Kardashian West tweeted: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

The reality TV star included an emoji symbolising praying hands, and a star, in her post.

Johnson is currently serving a life sentence in prison without parole after being convicted of drug-related charges in 1997.

An online petition to grant clemency to Johnson, started by her daughter, currently has more than 250,000 signatures.

The Press Association has contacted The White House and Kardashian West’s publicist and is awaiting comment.

© Press Association 2018