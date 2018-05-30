Former nun joins Take Me Out over 50s special episode

30th May 18 | Entertainment News

Three older gentlemen will brave the love lift.

Take Me Out over 50s(ITV)

TV dating show Take Me Out is to broadcast a special episode featuring contestants over the age of 50.

Host Paddy McGuinness will be joined by a special line-up of 30 single “golden girls” while three older gentlemen will brave the love lift in the programme airing next week.

A former nun, an ex-girlfriend of Hollywood actor Jason Statham and a lady on the lookout for husband number six will all feature.

ITV Gala 2016 – London
Paddy McGuinness (Ian West/PA)

McGuinness said: “Proving that it’s never too late to date, I’ve gathered together 30 fabulous older ladies hoping to match with the silver fox of their dreams. It’s a really heart-warming show and a lot of fun.”

The ITV show is currently celebrating its 10th series and has seen seven couples wed and five babies born since launching.

– Take Me Out Over 50s special will air on ITV on June 9 at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning about scam artist in pubs

Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning about scam artist in pubs
[PIC] Kate Middleton STUNS in a 50 Zara dress that's now FLYING off the shelves

[PIC] Kate Middleton STUNS in a 50 Zara dress that's now FLYING off the shelves

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Single mum reveals the secret to bagging £10,000 worth of prizes - completely FREE

Single mum reveals the secret to bagging £10,000 worth of prizes - completely FREE
BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries

BGT star Lee Ridley assures fans that he WILL perform on Sunday's final despite nasty injuries
URGENT warning issued following serious incident in Dun Laoghaire

URGENT warning issued following serious incident in Dun Laoghaire
AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam

AIB issues SERIOUS warning to customers about horrible new scam