Roseanne Barr returns to Twitter to apologise to colleagues who lost their jobs

30th May 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian's show, Roseanne, was cancelled after she compared former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter to apologise to colleagues who lost their jobs following her “racist” tweet.

The actress, 65, has seen her show, Roseanne, cancelled after she compared former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Following the comments, Barr apologised and said she was quitting Twitter, but has now tweeted to say sorry again.

She wrote: “Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!! – I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

As well as the apology, Barr also retweeted messages of support from fans who had backed the star using the hashtag  #StandWithRoseanne.

One tweet juxtaposed Barr’s comparison of Jarrett with an ape to other posts comparing Donald Trump to an orangutan.

Barr also revealed she would be appearing on US comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Kate Middleton STUNS in a 50 Zara dress that's now FLYING off the shelves

[PIC] Kate Middleton STUNS in a 50 Zara dress that's now FLYING off the shelves
20 Kids And Counting family reveal BIG news

20 Kids And Counting family reveal BIG news
Ryanair are warning people about convincing SCAM thats doing the rounds

Ryanair are warning people about convincing SCAM thats doing the rounds

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone
[PICS] Meet the 2018 Love Island contestants jetting off to the villa

[PICS] Meet the 2018 Love Island contestants jetting off to the villa
Single mum reveals the secret to bagging £10,000 worth of prizes - completely FREE

Single mum reveals the secret to bagging £10,000 worth of prizes - completely FREE
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather