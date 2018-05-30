Goldie to be sentenced for assaulting security guard at Glastonbury

30th May 18 | Entertainment News

The musician pleaded guilty by video link from Thailand.

Musician Goldie is to be sentenced for assaulting a security guard at Glastonbury Festival, after pleading guilty to the charge by video link from Thailand.

The artist, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Price, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The 52-year-old failed to appear before the court in March and was contacted on a video-calling app to confirm his guilty plea.

He admitted assaulting bouncer Dennis Poole on June 23 last year by beating him.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told the musician, who was based in Thailand at the time, that he would have to appear in person to be sentenced.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

URGENT warning issued following serious incident in Dun Laoghaire

URGENT warning issued following serious incident in Dun Laoghaire
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze
Single mum reveals the secret to bagging £10,000 worth of prizes - completely FREE

Single mum reveals the secret to bagging £10,000 worth of prizes - completely FREE

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Ryanair are warning people about convincing SCAM thats doing the rounds

Ryanair are warning people about convincing SCAM thats doing the rounds
Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone

Sugar addict gave up her habit - and lost an INCREDIBLE nine stone
20 Kids And Counting family reveal BIG news

20 Kids And Counting family reveal BIG news