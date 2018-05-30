Jamie Dornan to reunite with The Fall creator for Death And Nightingales

He will star opposite Matthew Rhys and Ann Skelly in the new adaptation.

The Americans actor Matthew Rhys and 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan are to lead the cast in a version of Eugene McCabe’s Death And Nightingales for BBC Two.

The drama about love, betrayal, deception and revenge will reunite Dornan with The Fall creator Allan Cubbitt, who will adapt the three-part series and also serve as director.

Allan Cubitt (David Parry/PA)

They will be joined by Red Rock star Ann Skelly for the adaptation, which is set in the countryside of Fermanagh in 1885 over a tense 24-hour period, when neighbours observe each other and inform.

Skelly will play Beth Winters, who is celebrating her 25th birthday and has decided to join the charming Liam Ward (Dornan) and escape from her limited life and difficult and complex relationship with her Protestant landowner stepfather Billy (Rhys).

Matthew Rhys (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Playing such a strong character as Beth Winters is truly an actor’s dream, and a fantastically intense challenge to be given the opportunity to play.

“And to get to work with such brilliant actors like Matthew and Jamie, and a director like Allan Cubitt, is just surreal to me. I can’t wait to start!”

Dornan said: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward and to return to Northern Ireland and BBC Two.”

© Press Association 2018